Eiffage awarded transition pieces contract for the Iles d’Yeu et Noirmoutier project

Eiffage, through Eiffage Métal and its Belgian subsidiary, Smulders, has been awarded a contract by Eoliennes en Mer Iles d'Yeu et Noirmoutier (EMYN), a consortium made up of Ocean Winds (a joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renováveis), Sumitomo Corporation, La Banque des Territoires, and Vendée Energie, for the manufacture of 62 transition pieces for the future offshore wind farm located off the islands of Yeu and Noirmoutier, France.

Each transition piece will be 29.5 m high and have a diameter of 6 m. Their unit weight will be just over 360 t including the secondary steel structures.

The secondary steel will be manufactured at the Smulders facilities in Poland before being transported to Belgium, where the transition pieces will be assembled at the Hoboken site. Production will start in the Spring of 2023, with delivery staggered from early 2024 to mid-2024.

The offshore wind farm Iles d’Yeu et Noirmoutier will have a total capacity of 496 MW and will produce an average of 1900 GWh per year to supply nearly 800 000 people with sustainable electricity, more than the current population of the Vendée. It is scheduled to be commissioned in 2025.

