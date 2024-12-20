Etermar Energia and Qair collaborate in the Iberian Peninsula

Etermar Energia, the newly launched renewable energy branch of leading Portuguese maritime engineering company Etermar, and Qair, an independent renewable energy company, have announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at future offshore wind projects in the Iberian Peninsula. The document was signed during a visit by Etermar Energia to Eolmed, Qair’s 30 MW floating offshore wind project currently in construction in Port-La Nouvelle, France.

With this agreement, Etermar Energia and Qair join forces around a mutual strategic ambition to become key players in the rapidly expanding global floating offshore wind market. It reflects the parties’ shared interest in collaborating on the construction and operation of floating offshore wind farms within the Portuguese Maritime Spatial Planning Plan (PSOEM) zones and other geographically proximate QRI projects.

The MoU underscores the synergy between Etermar’s facilities — offering robust capabilities for offshore wind farm development, including component stockpiling, foundation manufacturing, logistical support, and Operation and Maintenance services — and Qair’s expertise in renewable energy project development, gained as a pioneer with Eolmed in France and a 2 GW award-winning leader in Scotland’s Scotwind leasing round. Together with this collaboration, Etermar Energy and Qair strengthen the potential for advancing offshore wind projects.

“This partnership with Qair marks a significant step in our commitment to advancing floating offshore wind energy in the Iberian Peninsula. We are eager to leverage our expertise and resources to contribute to the growth of sustainable energy solutions,” highlighted Luís Machado, Etermar Energia’s Executive Director. This MoU, demonstrates the market’s confidence in Etermar Energia and our vision for the future of offshore wind,” he added.

“Collaborating with Etermar Energia aligns with Qair’s multi-local strategy based, which aims to guarantee a local content approach. Offshore wind projects are more than renewable energy projects, they are socio-economical proposals by themselves, and our goal is to benefit as much as possible the regions where we will be operating,” stated Iñigo Viani, General Manager at Qair Renewables Iberica.

Etermar has over five decades of experience in constructing and installing floating structures — using both steel and concrete — and has extensive port facilities in Setúbal, Portugal. The company is set to establish a floating foundation manufacturing facility at its premises to serve European and global markets, further positioning itself as a competitive provider with solutions across various technologies.

Over 30 years ago, Qair’s teams began pioneering wind and solar energy solutions, positioning the company as a trailblazer in the energy transition. Guided by a comprehensive end-to-end approach, Qair continues to innovate by exploring diverse technologies to harness the full potential of natural resources. From renewable hydrogen and offshore wind to energy storage and agrivoltaics, the group remains at the forefront of sustainable energy development, delivering tailored and impactful solutions that meet European energy needs.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.