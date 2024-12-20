Thrive Renewables acquires right to Scottish wind farm

Thrive Renewables has acquired the rights to build the 57 MW Whitelaw Brae wind farm in the Scottish Borders.

As well as being the company’s largest project to date, the deal marked another major step in its growth plans to double generation capacity within the next five years. It is the second project to be funded by Fair Play Clean Energy Ltd, Thrive’s Joint Venture with TopCashback Sustainability, which brings together a combined £80 million in capital to fund new clean energy projects in the UK.

Construction of the proposed 14 turbine site is expected to start in 2025, with commissioning planned by the end of 2026. Once operational, it will be capable of generating up to 149 400 MWh of clean electricity per year, the equivalent of powering 46 100 average UK homes, and delivering 65 300 t of emissions reductions.

The Whitelaw Brae wind project was originally owned by developer, BayWa r.e., with Thrive acquiring the project in December 2024 following the successful completion of a competitive tender in October 2024.

Thrive has a record of delivering community and shared ownership, both at our own sites and by providing funding for community-owned energy projects. Now that the company has acquired Whitelaw Brae, it aims to facilitate shared ownership at the site with Ripple Energy’s latest coop.

“Scotland is one of the best places in the world for onshore wind, so we’re really pleased to have acquired this project and are working hard to move it through to the construction stage. Whitelaw Brae will be our largest project to date and comes as Thrive celebrates 30 years of funding and building clean energy projects here in the UK. We look forward to getting the wind farm operational so that it can start delivering cheaper, cleaner power for homes and businesses, with the ambition to offer the wider community an opportunity to own a stake in the project too.” Stated Monika Paplaczyk, Investment Director, Thrive Renewables.

“We are pleased to announce the successful sale of our Whitelaw Brae Wind Farm to Thrive Renewables. This transaction represents the continued development of quality renewable energy assets in Scotland, a key market in supporting the UK government’s net zero ambitions. We look forward to seeing the project progress and help accelerate the energy transition.” Added John Milligan, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. UK.

The wind farm site will be located 15 km north of Moffat and 3 km south of Tweedsmuir. It will also be near the River Tweed which, as part of the £25 million Destination Tweed initiative, will see the creation of a 113 mile source to sea River Tweed Trail connecting communities and attractions along the length of the river from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed. The project has aimed to improve the landscape and river habitat and offer a unique experience to locals and visitors alike, expected to be completed across five years.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

