Wilson Sons starts unloading wind turbine blades at Rio Grande Container Terminal

Wilson Sons started cabotage operations to unload wind turbine blades via Rio Grande Container Terminal (in Rio Grande do Sul). The first blade came via the ALCT2 line of Aliança Navegação e Logística, via the ship Bartolomeu Dias, which calls at the terminal every week.

After the start of operations, the plan is to handle two more wind blades at Rio Grande Container Terminal in the next two months on the same ALCT2 line. The cargo comes from the city of Caucaia, shipped from the Port of Pecém, in Ceará, and headed for Santana do Livramento, on the Western Border of Rio Grande do Sul.

The operation, unprecedented at the terminal, presents the company's solutions for cargo of non-conventional dimensions. The 72.71-m-long blade was placed on a flat rack, a mobile piece of equipment used to transport the blade to the ships.

Paulo Bertinetti, CEO of Rio Grande Container Terminal, commented: “Our terminal is prepared to receive a wide range of cargo, which requires safe and efficient logistics operations. And this is only possible thanks to the continuous investments made in operational and process improvements to offer customised solutions to our clients. Using container ships to transport project cargo results in greater route availability through regular weekly lines. This operation, due to its large dimensions, demonstrates that shipowners and terminals are prepared to provide clients with shipping alternatives.”

