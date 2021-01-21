RWE’s new onshore wind farms start commercial operations

RWE continues to expand its renewables portfolio in North America, one of the company’s strategic core markets, by the commissioning of two new onshore wind farms with a total installed capacity of 348 MW. Both wind farms produce enough electricity to supply the equivalent of altogether more than 104 000 US households.

The Boiling Springs wind farm was constructed with a capacity of 148 MW in Woodward County, Oklahoma, with a total of 60 GE turbines.

The East Raymond onshore wind farm has an installed capacity of 200 MW and is located in South Texas. The project is powered by 91 Vestas turbines. Next to the plant, RWE is currently constructing the West Raymond wind farm with an installed capacity of 240 MW. Commissioning of the plant has been scheduled for 1Q2021. RWE will continue to operate and maintain the wind farms on behalf of the project partners, while retaining a 25% interest in the projects.

RWE has already secured the offtake for both wind farms. For the East Raymond wind farm, a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Austin Energy was signed in 2019. In the same year, RWE agreed on a PPA with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. The carmaker has contracted a large part of the electricity generated at Boiling Springs (proportionately from 120 MW installed capacity). The offtake is part of one of the largest-ever renewable energy purchases in the US by the automotive industry to date.

North America is one of the key strategic markets RWE wants to continue to expand into, building on a strong development pipeline. RWE’s installed capacity in the US accounts for one-third of the company’s total capacity in the area of renewables. By the end of 2022, the company aims to expand its global renewables portfolio to more than 13 GW of NET capacity by investing €5 billion NET. Together with partners, the gross investment volume can amount up to €9 billion. To achieve its growth targets, RWE has a project development pipeline of more than 22 GW, across all of the company’s strategic core regions.