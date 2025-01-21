 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wind
  3. 21 Jan 25
  4. NYK and Akita Eisen KK establish ship management company

NYK and Akita Eisen KK establish ship management company

Published by , Editor
Energy Global,

In December 2024, NYK jointly established Japan Offshore Support Co., Ltd (JOS) together with Akita Eisen KK to provide ship maintenance and management services for offshore wind power projects, as well as training and employment for seafarers. By actively recruiting local talent, JOS will contribute to the development of offshore wind power projects and the revitalisation of the local community in Akita Prefecture.

JOS will be mainly responsible for the maintenance and management of crew transfer vessels (CTV) for offshore wind power generation. By leveraging the experience of operating ships at Ishikari Bay New Port in the offshore shipping and offshore wind power businesses, the knowledge gained from Northern Offshore Services (a collaborative partner for CTVs), and the foundation and know-how of Akita Eisen KK as a local company, the company will provide safe, efficient, high-quality services on an ongoing basis and contribute to the stable supply of electricity from offshore wind power generation in Japan.

Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/21012025/nyk-and-akita-eisen-kk-establish-ship-management-company/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):