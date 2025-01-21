NYK and Akita Eisen KK establish ship management company
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
In December 2024, NYK jointly established Japan Offshore Support Co., Ltd (JOS) together with Akita Eisen KK to provide ship maintenance and management services for offshore wind power projects, as well as training and employment for seafarers. By actively recruiting local talent, JOS will contribute to the development of offshore wind power projects and the revitalisation of the local community in Akita Prefecture.
JOS will be mainly responsible for the maintenance and management of crew transfer vessels (CTV) for offshore wind power generation. By leveraging the experience of operating ships at Ishikari Bay New Port in the offshore shipping and offshore wind power businesses, the knowledge gained from Northern Offshore Services (a collaborative partner for CTVs), and the foundation and know-how of Akita Eisen KK as a local company, the company will provide safe, efficient, high-quality services on an ongoing basis and contribute to the stable supply of electricity from offshore wind power generation in Japan.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/21012025/nyk-and-akita-eisen-kk-establish-ship-management-company/
You might also like
Morlais and The Crown Estate publish environmental survey data
To support the growth of the UK’s tidal energy industry, Morlais has partnered with The Crown Estate to provide access to environmental survey data gathered off the coast of Ynys Môn in Anglesey.