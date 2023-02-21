Seaway7 signs transport and installation cables contract for Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway7 has signed a contract with Hai Long Offshore Wind Power for the installation of inner-array grid and export cables on the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan. This contract award completes the key procurement for the project which is now steadily moving into construction phase.

The signing ceremony took place today at the Hai Long offices in Taipei, Taiwan. It follows the contractual signing which was announced to the market on 14 February 2023.

The scope of work includes the transport and installation of inner-array cables, the respective cable protection systems, and four export cables. The export cables will connect the offshore substation to the onshore substation using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

The cable installation will be carried out by cable-lay vessel Maersk Connector, which is on long-term charter to Seaway7 – expanding the capacity of Seaway7’s own cable-lay fleet. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway7’s Taipei office in Taiwan.

Martijn Elbers, Seaway7’s Project and Operations Director for Taiwan, said: “We are very excited to add the Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm to our current project portfolio in Taiwan. Seaway7 is now executing four offshore cable installation projects in the region, supporting the connection of more than 2.5 GW to the Taiwanese power grid. We will use our experience in the Taiwan offshore wind industry to work collaboratively with Hai Long Offshore Wind Power and help to deliver this project successfully.”

Tim Kittelhake, CEO of Hai Long Project, stated: “Hai Long is very much looking forward to delivering this key project in Taiwan, utilising Seaway7’s Global and APAC experience in cable installation works. HDD installation works will commence 2023 with the full offshore cable campaigns commencing 2024 and into 2025. We are confident that through the co-operation with Seaway7 we can deliver the project on schedule, to a high quality, and with the highest HSE standards.”

The project remains subject to final investment decision.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.