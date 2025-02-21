Wind farm plans could create £165 million boost to local economy in Scotland

RES, a British company and the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has submitted a Section 36 application to the Scottish Governments Energy Consents Unit for its 14-turbine Blair Hill wind farm proposal.

If approved, the development, located 2.7 km north of Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway, would be capable of generating clean, low-cost electricity for the equivalent of over 115 000 homes every year.

As part of the proposal, RES is committed to providing a community benefit package worth more than £23 million over the project’s operational lifetime. During the construction, the project could also deliver £17 million of inward investment in the form of jobs, employment, and the use of local services, and a further £125 million of economic activity linked to operations and maintenance and through business rates paid to Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Sarah McArthur, Development Project Manager at RES, commented: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone in the Blair Hill wind farm project and the feedback we received from both the community and statutory consultees has been instrumental in shaping the final design of the wind farm. As part of our development plans, we propose to create a signposted, accessible heritage trail that will guide visitors through the site’s historical features, unlocking the archaeological heritage for the local community and tourists to the area alike.”

Dumfries and Galloway is predicted to have one of the highest demands for the onshore wind workforce in Scotland by 2030. In response to this, RES will continue engaging universities and colleges within Dumfries and Galloway to offer learning and career development opportunities for students during the construction phase of the project, if it is consented.

The wind farm planning submission follows the delivery of an extensive community consultation programme with consultation events held in Newton Stewart, Wigtown, and Kirkcowan in October 2023 and May 2024. A community liaison group was also established between RES and the community to create an effective and transparent channel of communication between RES, the local community, and stakeholders.

