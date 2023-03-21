Brigg Vind consortium targets Norway offshore wind

Norwegian renewable energy developers Vårgrønn and Å Energi, together with global offshore wind specialist Corio Generation, have launched the Brigg Vind brand: a home for their partnership dedicated to developing sustainable offshore wind in Norway.

The Brigg Vind name pays homage to the strong maritime tradition and expertise of Norway. In Norwegian, a Brigg is a sailing vessel with two square-rigged masts. Vind – wind in Norwegian – captures the main business activity of the consortium. An early mover into the Norwegian market, the consortium was first established in 2021 and is now launching its new brand in the lead up to the first Norwegian offshore wind tenders expected to open later this month.

Vårgønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, is Norway’s largest pure-play offshore wind company. Å Energi is one of Norway’s leading renewable companies, and Corio Generation, headquartered in the UK, is an international offshore wind developer and a portfolio company of the Green Investment Group. Vårgrønn is the project manager for the Brigg Vind consortium.

In forming the new brand, the companies demonstrate how their collective strengths in offshore wind development, power systems, energy markets, and financing have created a consortium uniquely placed to deliver on Norway’s significant offshore wind ambitions. The Brigg Vind partners have declared their intent to maximise their contribution to Norway’s national and global offshore wind ambitions, building a world-leading Norwegian supply chain, and delivering positive and enduring benefits for Norwegian communities.

Brigg Vind is announcing that it will initially target the first round of awards for offshore wind in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area, in the southern part of the North Sea. The Norwegian government has previously stated it plans to award up to 1500 MW of capacity in the first phase of the Sørlige Nordsjø II by the end of 2023. The Norwegian government has set a target to award areas equivalent to 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040, with the ambition for Norwegian companies to capture 10% of the global offshore wind supply market by 2030.

By 2050, according to research commissioned by the Brigg Vind partners, Norway’s potential for commercial offshore wind capacity could exceed 50 GW by 2050, potentially creating more than 55 000 new offshore wind jobs in Norway.

Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation, commented: “We are hugely excited to be working with Å Energi and Vårgrønn, two of Norway’s leading renewable energy companies. Our joint team combines Corio’s globally leading industrial expertise in offshore wind development and deep access to capital with our partners’ excellent knowledge and capabilities in the Norwegian energy market.

“Our shared vision is that Norway delivers on its long-term ambition to become a major force in offshore wind power. This can be Norway’s next big growth sector, drawing on the country’s offshore and maritime skills base and heritage in pioneering renewable energy.”

Olav Hetland, CEO of Vårgrønn, said: “We see huge commercial potential in the Norwegian offshore wind market. We see 50 GW by 2050 as a realistic target. Together with our partners, we are now ready to deliver the first round of projects by 2030. As Norway’s largest pure-play offshore wind company, we are committed to investing at scale in our home market.”

Steffan Syvertsen, Group CEO of Å Energi, added: “Å Energi’s ambition is to be a forward-looking offshore wind developer helping to create a world-class offshore wind industry in Norway. In addition to contributing to more renewable power production, offshore wind provides a great opportunity for Norway to create jobs, increase activity in the supplier industry, and local ripple effects. Brigg Vind represents a unique combination of global offshore wind expertise and decades of national energy market know-how.”

Company representatives from Brigg Vind are meeting in Kristiansand, in the Agder region, where the power from Sørlige Nordsjø II will be transmitted to shore. The partners are hosting a roundtable with local mayors and other regional stakeholders, together with the regional industry cluster GCE Node, to discuss how to maximise positive local benefits from the first Sørlige Nordsjø II projects, while prioritising environmental sustainability and co-existence with other sea users.

On 22 March, the consortium will visit three port and harbour facilities across the Agder region, Norway. Later this Spring, Brigg Vind will also hold supply chain roadshows in Agder and other regions in Norway.

