Construction begins on Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm

Following the announcement made on 16 April by the French government, Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Ailes Marine, confirms that construction of the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm will begin on 3 May, with the installation activity to be spread over three years.

In 2021, construction works are planned from May to October in five zones located in the northern part of the wind farm to avoid interfering with the 2020 - 2021 scallop fishing season, which finishes at the end of April.

Construction will begin with the installation of the piles for the three-legged jacket foundations. To minimise environmental impact, piles will be fixed to the seabed using a drilling technique instead of the classical pile driving. The drilling will be carried out by Van Oord using the vessel AEOLUS.

To allow fishing activities to continue in the site, Iberdrola has undertaken to bury all the inter-array cables which total some 90 km. From June to September this year, the cable trenches will be excavated.

Work on the wind farm will be co-ordinated from Kerantour's construction base in Pleudaniel Brittany, France, as well as from the port of Lézardrieux, France, from where maritime transport and the transfer of crews to the site will take place.

