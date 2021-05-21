Principle Power wins High Commendation award

Principle Power, a leading global technology and services provider for the floating offshore wind energy market, has been awarded a High Commendation in the Offshore Developer of the Year category at the second edition of the Wind Investment Awards, demonstrating the company’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of the ocean to provide clean, inexhaustible energy to the world by enabling responsibly sited floating offshore wind projects to harvest the best wind resources worldwide.

This award directly correlates with the commissioning of the WindFloat Atlantic project in summer 2020 by Principle Power and its partners in the WindPlus consortium. The project, located 20 km offshore Viana do Castelo, Portugal, and installed amidst a global pandemic, marks several world firsts, including the first full-scale project to use semi-submersible technology, the first floating wind farm in continental Europe, and the first floating wind farm to secure bank financing. Comprised of three WindFloat® units hosting 8.4 MW Vestas V164 wind turbines, this project represents a key step in the industrialisation of floating offshore technology.

Meanwhile, the company’s teams continued to work in multiple locations in Spain, the Netherlands, the UK, as well as office and virtual locations, to deliver the Kincardine Offshore Wind project located 15 km off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland, which will be one of the largest floating wind farms in the world when completed in 2021.?Principle Power has also secured exclusivity to supply the WindFloat® to commercial-scale projects totalling 3.8 GW across the world: the US, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and China. The WindFloat® is enabling a new industry with vast potential: according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), floating turbines could unlock enough potential to meet the world’s total electricity demand 11 times over in 2040.

The annual Wind Investment Awards is a platform to celebrate best practices in the global onshore and offshore wind industry, incorporating innovation, financing, project development, and asset management. The 2021 ceremony was held virtually on 20 May 2021, in conjunction with the Financing Wind Europe conference.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.