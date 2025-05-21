Roemex achieves Fit 4 Offshore Renewables status

Roemex, a leading provider of high-performance chemical solutions for the energy sector, has achieved Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) ‘granted’ status, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing transition towards supporting the offshore renewable energy industry.

In 2023, Roemex successfully secured a place on the highly competitive F4OR programme, an industry-recognised initiative run by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult. The programme is designed to support UK businesses entering and expanding within the offshore renewables market by developing the key management systems and capabilities necessary for success in the sector.

Roemex participated in the fourth regional F4OR supply chain support programme, funded and supported by Energy Transition Zone Ltd, which was open exclusively to North East Scotland-based businesses. Since its inception, F4OR has supported over 150 companies, which on average have reported a 28% increase in turnover as a result of securing new contracts, many progressing to become market leaders in the offshore wind supply chain.

“Securing Fit 4 Offshore Renewables status is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said David Halliday, Business and Commercial Manager at Roemex. “This was a significant project for us, and this achievement not only underscores our commitment to excellence but also enhances our ability to contribute meaningfully to the offshore renewable energy industry.”

Peter Wilkie, General Manager at Roemex, added: “Our participation in the F4OR North East Scotland programme has been an important part of our transition into offshore wind. We are already applying decades of energy sector expertise to support clients in this space, and this process has further strengthened the robust procedures we already had in place.”

The F4OR ‘granted’ status, which is valid for up to three years and awarded on a site-specific basis, places Roemex among a select group of businesses recognised by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and the Nuclear AMRC as having the necessary systems and competence to succeed in the offshore renewables industry.

Balmoral Group was among the first organisations in Aberdeen to be granted F4OR status, reflecting the growing significance of this recognition within the region’s offshore energy sector.

Hugh Riddell, Regional Partnership Manager, ORE Catapult said: “We would like to hugely congratulate Roemex on achieving F4OR ‘granted’ status after demonstrating exemplary commitment to providing solutions for the offshore renewable energy sector, as part of our North East Scotland programme.”

By achieving F4OR status, Roemex strengthens its position as a key player in the offshore renewables sector, ready to collaborate with industry leaders and help drive innovation in sustainable energy solutions.

