Aqua superPower and Tidal Transit partner to accelerate CTV deployment

Aqua superPower has formed a new strategic partnership with Tidal Transit to deliver electric crew transfer vessel (E-CTV) projects for ports and harbours seeking to electrify operations supporting offshore infrastructure, including wind farms.

The partnership brings together two leaders in maritime electrification to provide an integrated solution for port operators, offshore wind developers, and harbour authorities transitioning to zero-emission marine operations.

Under the agreement, Tidal Transit will build and operate E-CTV vessels and manage the installation of offshore charging infrastructure, while Aqua superPower will design, build, operate, and maintain the shore-side charging infrastructure located in the vessel’s origin port.

The collaboration is intended to simplify and accelerate the adoption of electric vessel operations by combining vessel capability, offshore charging expertise, and dependable shore power infrastructure within one co-ordinated delivery model.

Tidal Transit has already established itself as a pioneer in electric offshore support vessels. Through its innovative e-Ginny programme, Tidal Transit developed the world’s first diesel-to-electric CTV retrofit and worked with project partners to develop critical offshore charging infrastructure. The initiative demonstrates the growing commercial viability and sector demand for E-CTVs, supported by onshore and offshore charging solutions.

Matt Holland, Chief Project Engineer at Aqua superPower, commented: “Ports and harbours are looking for practical, scalable ways to decarbonise marine operations. By partnering with Tidal Transit, we can offer a complete charging ecosystem for E-CTVs that reduces project complexity and gives operators confidence to transition faster.”

Leo Hambro, CEO and Co-Founder at Tidal Transit, added: “E-CTVs are a major opportunity for the offshore wind sector to cut emissions and lower operating costs. Working with Aqua superPower allows us to combine our vessel expertise with proven charging infrastructure to create a compelling end-to-end electrification solution for ports and offshore operators.”

As offshore wind capacity continues to grow globally, the need for clean, efficient, and reliable crew transfer operations is increasing rapidly. E-CTVs supported by dedicated charging infrastructure offer ports and operators a route to lower emissions, quieter operations, reduced maintenance, and improved long-term sustainability.

This partnership positions Aqua superPower and Tidal Transit at the forefront of marine electrification, helping ports and harbours deploy next-generation E-CTV operations that support the future of offshore energy.

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