PALFINGER reinforces its North Sea offshore wind presence with new contract

As Europe expands its offshore grid infrastructure to support the energy transition and enhance energy independence, demand for reliable lifting solutions for safe access and operations at sea continues to grow. Building on its proven offshore expertise, PALFINGER has secured another major contract to supply PF200-7m davit cranes in the North Sea, further strengthening its position in the offshore market and underlining its marine business as a reliable pillar of growth.

Under the agreement with the Spanish company, Dragados Offshore, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction contractor with more than 50 years of experience in offshore energy infrastructure, PALFINGER will deliver seven PF200-7m davit cranes for five high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter platforms in the North Sea.

These platforms are part of large scale grid connection programmes supporting the German transmission system operators, Amprion and TenneT Germany. Two Amprion offshore substations will each be equipped with two PF200-7m cranes, while three TenneT substations will receive one unit each. Once operational, the substations will serve as high-capacity transmission hubs linking offshore wind farms to the mainland grid.

Designed for demanding offshore conditions, the PF200-7m combines low weight with strong lifting performance and minimal maintenance requirements. Its plug-and-play design and advanced corrosion protection ensure reliable long-term operation at sea.

Production is scheduled to begin in 1H26, with deliveries continuing through 1Q28. Offshore commissioning will extend until 4Q31, supporting the phased completion of the converter platforms.

The contract marks PALFINGER’s first collaboration with Dragados Offshore and its first project with Amprion. For TenneT, it represents the company’s third major offshore substation programme, following earlier deliveries to Seatrium and Larsen & Toubro. With this latest project, PALFINGER will have supplied davit cranes for 12 of the 15 TenneT offshore substations currently planned in German and Dutch waters.

Iavor Markov, Global Key Account & Segment Manager Offshore Wind at PALFINGER, commented: “This collaboration and the growing demand for our offshore wind cranes further solidifies PALFINGER’s position as a key provider of integrated marine solutions and highlights the strategic importance of strong, long-term partnerships in this market. We are proud to support the continued expansion of offshore grid infrastructure in the North Sea.”

In 2025 alone, PALFINGER secured 42 davit crane orders for offshore substations, underscoring its growing role in large scale offshore wind infrastructure projects.

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