Tozzi Green completes construction and commissioning of Italian onshore wind farm

The Tozzi Green Group, one of Italy’s leading renewable energy groups, has completed the construction and commissioning of the San Pancrazio Salentino onshore wind farm in Apulia, with a total installed capacity of 45 MW.

The facility, which consists of 9 Ming Yang 5 MWe wind turbines, will have an estimated annual production of over 115 GWh.

The wind farm will supply renewable electricity to approximately 43 000 households, enable total CO 2 savings of over 1.16 million t over its expected 25-year operational life, and has made a positive contribution to job creation in the surrounding areas.

Tozzi Green will directly operate the wind farm, confirming its unique position in fully and horizontally integrating the entire supply chain (development, EPC, O&M) of all plants producing energy from renewable energy sources (RES): hydroelectric, wind, solar, and biogas.

With the new plant, the group increases its installed capacity to 261 MW, of which approximately 82% is located in Italy.

The group’s 2025 – 2030 business plan focuses on developing new renewable energy plants in Italy, with the aim of achieving an installed capacity of 500 MW by 2030.

With planned investments amounting to over €400 million by 2030, the group is confirming its commitment to making a tangible contribution to the energy transition and reducing emissions.

Andrea Tozzi, CEO of Tozzi Green, stated: “With the launch of the San Pancrazio wind farm, we are continuing to expand our portfolio of new wind farms in Italy, confirming our distinctive ability to develop and deliver projects effectively and to the highest quality standards. This achievement strengthens our presence in the country and demonstrates the effectiveness of our integrated industrial model, which allows us to manage the entire supply chain and create value in the regions where we operate.

Andrea Tozzi added: “We look with confidence towards the development of renewable energy in Italy, encouraged by the growing understanding that it is the only tangible opportunity we have to expand energy supply in our country, to become more self-sufficient from the rest of the world, and to save households and businesses billions of euros annually, contributing to the country’s security and competitiveness”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!