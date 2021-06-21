Ørsted awards cable protection contracts to CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea (formerly Trelleborg Offshore UK) has been awarded two contracts by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, a cable protection system, for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms to be located in the German North Sea. CRP Subsea will provide 223 NjordGuard monopile entry cable protection systems, which will protect all the array cables on both projects.

The cable protection systems will also protect the array cables being used to support a new connection configuration, transferring generated energy from Borkum Riffgrund 3 to an offshore converter platform. Ørsted will connect the wind farm to Dolwin Epsilon converter station from grid operator TenneT, removing the need for additional export cables in this unique configuration.

Andy Smith, Sales Team Manager (Elastomers) at CRP Subsea states: “We are delighted to have been awarded these two prestigious orders from Ørsted, which follow our recent Changhua project win. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Ørsted and collaborating on these exciting projects.”

Production of the 223 NjordGuard systems will take place in CRP Subsea’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the North West of England. Project engineering work commences immediately, with installation activities scheduled for execution in 2024.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed and developed to protect offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. Most importantly, it facilitates easier installation, reuse, and removal without diver and ROV intervention, optimising efficiency and maximising safety.

The 1142 MW cluster of wind farms is located off the German North Sea with Borkum Riffgrund 3 approximately 53 km off the Island of Borkum and Gode Wind 33 km off the Island of Norderney. The two wind farms are planned to be commissioned in 2024, subject to Final Investment Decision by Ørsted.

