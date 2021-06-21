Vestas receives order from Yeongwol Eco Wind Co. Ltd

Vestas has received a 46 MW order from Yeongwol Eco Wind Co., Ltd. for the Yeongwol Eco Wind Project in Korea. Co-owned with E1 Corporation and to be constructed by Daewoo E&C, the project will be located in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon-do, in South Korea.

Vestas has received a 46 MW order from Yeongwol Eco Wind Co., Ltd. for the Yeongwol Eco Wind Project in Korea. Co-owned with E1 Corporation and to be constructed by Daewoo E&C, the project will be located in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon-do, in South Korea.

With the site located in complex hilly terrain, Vestas will deliver a customised solution with site-specific towers that meets the challenging transportation requirements, while also maximising annual energy production. At 132 m in height, the project will feature the tallest hubs for wind turbines installed with a tubular steel tower in South Korea.

The order includes eleven Vestas V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the wind farm, providing a time-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

“We remain committed to contributing to South Korea’s 2050 carbon neutrality goal,” said Purvin Patel, President and CEO of Vestas Asia Pacific. “It is encouraging to see South Korea’s ambitions to increase the deployment of renewable energy and this project is an important step towards that goal”.

“We would like to thank Yeongwol Eco Wind Co., Ltd. for trusting Vestas for this project,” said William Gaillard, Vice-President of Sales of Vestas Asia Pacific. “The V136-4.2 MW wind turbine is based on a proven platform and this partnership also demonstrates Vestas’ technical and engineering expertise to tailor a suitable solution, working hand in hand with our customer to improve its business case”.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2Q22, while commissioning is planned for the 4Q22.

