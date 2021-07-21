Siemens Gamesa secures Indian wind energy deal with ReNew

Siemens Gamesa has notched a significant deal with ReNew Power to supply its turbines to a 322 MW wind project in Tondehal, India. This follows the 301 MW order with ReNew for a wind project in Hombal, India, signed at the beginning of July 2021, and together they provide much-needed momentum to the country’s energy transition.

In total, the company will deliver 180 of its new SG3.4-145 wind turbines in the state of Karnataka, covering 93 units for the Tondehal project in the Koppal district, and 87 units for the 301 MW Hombal project in the Gadag district (87 units, 301 MW). Supply of these turbines is expected to commence during Siemens Gamesa’s financial year 2022.

Siemens Gamesa launched the SG 3.4-145 turbine in 2020 despite an ongoing pandemic, and this marks the first order for this next-generation wind turbine for the Indian market.

Siemens Gamesa will supply the wind turbines for ReNew’s projects from its manufacturing plants in India. The 301 MW project was announced to the Spanish stock exchange on 5 July 2021, with both orders registered in the 4Q2021.

Siemens Gamesa and ReNew first partnered in 2012 for a 22 MW wind farm in the state of Maharashtra. Since that time, Siemens Gamesa has developed wind farms for ReNew across five wind-rich states in the country which are powered by turbines ranging from the company’s legacy 850 kW turbine to its latest SG 3.4-145 turbine. Today, with over 1 GW of commissioned capacity of wind projects, Siemens Gamesa serves over 30% of ReNew’s wind portfolio and stands as one of the most trusted renewable energy partners for the company in India.

The SG 3.4-145 wind turbine is based on the SG 3.4-132, with several GWs installed worldwide. The turbine delivers a nominal power of 3.465 MW and can operate up to 3.6 MW under specific site conditions. With an increased rotor swept area of 41%, which delivers 48% more AEP than the previous SG 2.2-122, the SG 3.4-145 is one of the most efficient and cost-effective solutions in the market.

The company has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 7 GW mark. The company has blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), and an operations and maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).

