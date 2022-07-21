First jacket installed at St. Brieuc Wind Farm

Kent has announced that the first four jacket foundations for the St. Brieuc Wind Farm is being installed, hot on the heels of the successful load-out and transportation from Spain to France.

Kent is a provider of engineering and design services to the global offshore wind industry, and is involved in developing 70% of all UK offshore wind farms. This significant milestone for the St. Brieuc project is an achievement for all involved parties, including Ailes Marines, Iberdrola, Navantia Windar, Van Oord, and Kent.

It demonstrates Kent's design for Ailes Marines since August 2018, utilising its multidisciplinary design teams across structural, geotechnical, electrical, and grouted connections expertise.

The jackets have been installed on drilled and grouted piles, also designed by Kent.

Cerianne Cummings, Kent's Director of Offshore Wind, said, "We are proud to have been involved in this non-routine design and celebrate seeing the resulting design materialise in these structures being placed onsite."

Saint-Brieuc is Iberdrola's first large scale offshore wind power project in Brittany, France. When it becomes operational in 2023, it will have a total installed capacity of 496 MW, capable of generating enough clean energy for 835 000 people.

