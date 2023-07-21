Jones Bros passes test to reach key Dogger Bank wind farm milestones

A leading civil engineering firm has hit two major milestones as part of its work to deliver the land-based infrastructure for the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has completed the installation of around four miles of high voltage alternating current (HVAC) cable from the converter station to the Creyke Beck electricity substation for the first phase of Dogger Bank wind farm.

Another significant landmark was reached as a full end-to-end test was complet-ed at Dogger Bank A, which will allow offshore commissioning works to progress.

The award-winning firm had already installed almost 77 miles of underground onshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) and 15 miles of HVAC cabling to help connect the first two phases of the project, Dogger Bank A and B, in the North of England to the national grid.

Due to its distance from the shore, it is the first wind farm in the UK to use HVDC technology comprising of just over 120 km of ducting using open cut trench and horizontal directional drilling construction works.

As the turnkey power cable provider for Dogger Bank A and B, NKT will design, manufacture, joint and test the 320 KV HVDC systems, which will have the capacity of 1200 MW each when finalised.

Jones Bros Project Manager, James Lockwood, said: “It’s always fantastic to hit key milestones on any scheme, and to complete the HVAC cabling and the high voltage end-to-end test for Dogger Bank A is no different.

“Having been involved in works at the wind farm for three years, it is wonderful to see everything taking shape.

“We can now see the end of our activity on these project phases, with reinstatement works to be completed in September on completion of the high voltage end-to-end test on Dogger Bank B’s onshore cable route.”

Restoration activity to be finalised by Jones Bros includes the removal of haul roads, installation of new land drainage system, and the cultivating of fields, which are being handed back to owners.

James added: “The weather at the start of the year caused some delays, but our current team of 30, including seven apprentices, have worked tirelessly to keep the programme on track.”

Onshore project manager for Dogger Bank wind farm, Oliver Flattery, commented: “We thank each member of the Jones Bros team for their role in achieving these important milestones for the project ahead of first power this sum-mer.

“It’s been particularly pleasing to see the team working respectfully in the East Riding community over the last three years and creating sustainable and long-term job opportunities and apprenticeships.”

The world-class renewable energy project, which will be capable of powering six million UK homes annually on completion, is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%).

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is being built more than 130 km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, is currently being developed in three 1.2 GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B, and C.?

Jones Bros previously completed the enabling works for the construction of the onshore converter station platform near Redcar on Teesside for the third phase of the project, Dogger Bank C.

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40% of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.

