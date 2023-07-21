VSB Energie Odnawialne Polska, the Polish subsidiary of the international VSB Group, has started construction of the Racibórz wind farm. The wind farm, with an installed capacity of 46.8 MW, will eventually supply 40 000 households with green electricity.

The Racibórz wind farm will consist of 13 Nordex N117 turbines, each with a capacity of 3.6 MW. The turbines have a high degree of efficiency. By harnessing the power of the wind, the wind farm will generate clean electricity and reduce annual CO2 emissions by around 44 000 t.

“In the knowledge that fossil fuels are finite, new paths must be taken to create sustainable conditions for the economy, society and the environment,” said Marek Matkowski, Construction Project Manager at VSB Energie Odnawialne Polska. “With this project, we are reaffirming our commitment to Poland’s energy transition and supporting the EU’s ambitious environmental goals: away from coal and towards clean, resource-efficient power generation.”

Preparations for the construction of the wind farm started in 2Q23. Roads, crane pads, and assembly areas are currently being completed. The substation, cable routes and turbine foundations are already under construction. Completion of the wind farm is scheduled for 4Q24.

