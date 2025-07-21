De Gaulle Fleurance advises Wysenergy on the financing of a wind farm in France

De Gaulle Fleurance has advised Wysenergy, a company specialising in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, on the financing of approximately €17 million granted by Bpifrance for the construction of a wind farm in the municipality of Faux-Fresnay, in the Marne department.

The 9 MW Les Deux Noues wind farm was awarded under the latest CRE’s PPE2 call for tenders.

The wind farm will be made of the latest Vestas V163 wind turbines, known for their performance and innovation in support of the energy transition. With an estimated annual production of 27 000 MWh, this wind farm will contribute to covering the annual electricity consumption of around 5500 French households.

As part of this transaction, De Gaulle Fleurance set up a dedicated project team led by Bruno Deffains, Lawyer of Counsel, and Jonathan Souffir, Partner, who assisted Wysenergy with both the legal due diligence and the financing.

Bruno Deffains, Lawyer of Counsel at De Gaulle Fleurance, commented: “We are proud to have been able to support Wysenergy in its first financed renewable energy production project in France.”

Jeantet advised Bpifrance in this transaction.

