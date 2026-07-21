DEME awarded contract for foundation installation at offshore wind farm in Netherlands

DEME has been awarded a substantial contract for the transport and installation of foundations for phase 1 of the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

Zeevonk, jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Energy Investment Fund I, will have a total installed capacity of approximately 1 GW. Under the contract, DEME will be responsible for intermediate transport of monopiles, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, plus transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations as well as the installation of a filter layer for scour protection.

The Zeevonk project is planned off the Dutch North Sea coast between 63 km and 84 km from the town of Bergen aan Zee. Zeevonk represents a significant step forward in the continued expansion of offshore wind capacity in the Netherlands, contributing to the country’s ambitious energy transition targets. Offshore construction is scheduled to start in 2028. The project remains subject to a final investment decision.

The works will be executed using several vessels from DEME’s fleet, including floating offshore transport and installation vessel, Orion, for monopile installation, supported by a jack-up offshore transport and installation vessel for secondary steel and a fallpipe rock transport and installation vessel for scour protection.

Felix Würtenberger, CEO of Zeevonk, commented: “Developing a project of this scale requires strong partnerships and deep offshore expertise. DEME has a proven track record in offshore wind and we are pleased to welcome them to Zeevonk. This contract marks another important milestone as we continue to advance the project and work towards delivering one of the Netherlands’ next large scale offshore wind projects.”

Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director Northern Europe, added: “We are excited to build on our strong partnership with Vattenfall and CIP, the joint owners of Zeevonk, who have placed their trust in DEME. As the Netherlands continues to be a key market for offshore wind, Zeevonk will play a crucial role in advancing the energy transition. We look forward to bringing our expertise and capabilities to support the successful delivery of this landmark project, together with our supply chain partners.”

This contract further reinforces DEME’s position as a leading offshore wind contractor in Europe and beyond, supporting the development of large scale renewable energy projects and contributing to a sustainable future. Since 2000, DEME has built the largest track record in the installation of foundations and offshore infrastructure across multiple offshore wind projects around the world.

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