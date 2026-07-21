Eurowind Energy begins construction on three new wind farms in Romania

Eurowind Energy has obtained the setting-up authorisations from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) and is now beginning the construction of three new wind farms.

Together, the Frumu?i?a, Vector, and Pecineaga Nord-East projects will add 138 MW of renewable energy capacity to the grid through 23 Vestas wind turbines. The projects have the following capacities:

Frumu?i?a (Frumu?i?a Municipality, Gala?i County): 66 MW – 11 turbines.

Vector (Frumu?i?a Municipality, Gala?i County): 24 MW – 4 turbines.

Pecineaga Nord-East (Pecineaga Municipality, Constan?a County): 48 MW – 8 turbines.

The start of construction means that these projects move from planning into execution, contributing to the continued expansion of Eurowind Energy’s renewable energy portfolio in Romania.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.