Correll Group secures further contract from Seaway 7

The Correll Group, Electrical Engineering Division has been contracted by Seaway 7 to complete the termination and testing of 29 66kV inter-array cables (IAC) and four landfall export cables on Zhong Neng offshore wind farm. Scope of work also includes pre and post engineering and logistical operations.

Located approximately 10 – 17 km offshore from the west coast of Changhua in central Taiwan, Zhong Neng is adjacent to Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm, and spread over an area of 36.54 km2.

The project will be split into two campaigns, with the first campaign scheduled for July 2023.

The first phase involves the splicing and testing of the export fibre optic cables at the onshore Transition Joint Bay.

The second phase is expected to commence 2Q24, and consists of the termination and testing activities for the high voltage power cores and fibre optic cables within the export and IAC subsea cables.

The Zhong Neng offshore wind farm consists of 31 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines with a combined capacity of 298 MW, enough clean energy to power approximately 300 000 Taiwanese households annually.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented; “We are delighted to have been awarded this project and to be again working in close partnership with Seaway 7. This contract firmly establishes Correll Group as a leading service provider to the Taiwanese offshore renewable sector.”

