Star of the South confirms support ports

Star of the South has confirmed that both the Port of Hastings and a Gippsland port will play important roles in the proposed offshore wind farm’s construction and operation, with an estimated 200 long-term jobs to be created in Gippsland.

A year-long analysis of port options identified the proposed Victorian Renewable Energy Terminal at Port of Hastings as the frontrunner to support major construction needs, with Geelong Port and the Port of Bell Bay also expected to play a role.

These deep-water ports cater for the large vessels needed to transport and install offshore wind infrastructure.

Barry Beach Marine Terminal and Port Anthony are options to host the project’s Gippsland Operations Base, where workers managing day-to-day wind farm construction and operations activities would be based.

Around 200 long-term, skilled jobs are expected to be created and managed through the Gippsland Operations Base.

Star of the South Chief Executive Officer, Charles Rattray, has welcomed the Victorian Government’s commitment to a dedicated Victorian Renewable Energy Terminal at Port of Hastings.

“Right now, no ports are set up to handle offshore wind. Securing this new facility would ensure Victoria remains the leader of offshore wind in Australia. The Port of Hastings development will provide a fit-for-purpose facility that will meet the needs of this emerging industry.

“We’re very focused on delivering benefits to Gippsland, and our Gippsland Operations Base will bring long-term, good quality jobs and an economic boost to local towns and the region,” he said.

South Gippsland Shire Council Mayor, Cr Nathan Hersey, said there is strong support for Barry Beach Marine Terminal and Port Anthony as the project’s Gippsland Operations Base.

“We consider the use of these locations the most appropriate and logical to achieve employment legacies and economic success for Gippsland.

“The ports at Barry Beach are the only industrial ports within 10 hours sailing time from the Gippsland offshore renewable energy zone and are surrounded by viable industrial land. Their use has economic and environmental advantages and will help to minimise transport costs and maximise efficiencies.”

Star of the South will continue working with the five shortlisted ports as the project moves into the next phase of development.

