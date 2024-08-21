Ramboll strengthens wind energy division

Ramboll has announced the acquisition of K2 Management, a global consultancy company specialising in wind and solar energy.

The acquisition strengthens Ramboll’s ability to provide services to clients worldwide across all stages of wind energy projects by combining Ramboll's extensive experience in design and execution of wind projects with K2 Management's proficiency in strategic advisory and project development.

Following the acquisition, Ramboll's global Wind division encompasses over 900 dedicated experts across 20 countries, and has added new local presences in Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, and Portugal. With the new setup, Ramboll has made significant progress towards its target of expanding its global wind business to over 1000 experts by 2025 in response to growing demand on the global wind market.

“We are very excited to be welcoming K2 Management’s experts to Ramboll. Wind energy is one of the main enablers of the green energy transition and as the Partner for Sustainable Change with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Ramboll is committed to playing a pivotal role in the advancement of the wind sector worldwide. Right along COP28’s initiative ‘Double Down, Triple Up, Time4Action’, we are now ramping up our capacity and broadening our expertise to meet the demands of our clients worldwide,” said Tim Fischer, Director for Ramboll’s global wind division.

Over the last three years, Ramboll successfully developed its wind business from a primary foundation designer to a full-service wind consultancy combining advisory and engineering services. During that period, the division has been growing annually by approximately 25% and significantly expanded its global footprint, opening offices in the US, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Korea, and Australia.

“By merging Ramboll’s decade-long engineering and design skills in wind projects with K2 Management’s leading role in project development and strategic advisory, our clear ambition is to create a true global leader that is well-positioned to support our clients in all phases of wind energy projects globally. It is no secret that talent is scarce in these highly specialised areas, which is why welcoming such a great team of experts to Ramboll all at once is a major milestone. Together, we will take the next big leap in the green energy transition, supporting clients all over the world,” Tim Fischer stated.

For Lars K Hammershøj, co-founder of K2 Management, the acquisition also brings great opportunities to the company. “With offices on five continents, K2 Management already operates a cross-border approach to cater to the global need for high-end advisory to developers, lenders, and investors in green energy. By joining Ramboll, we will deliver more innovative, holistic, and sustainable solutions. We can also provide even greater career opportunities for our talented employees. I am confident that our similar mission, purpose, and culture, driven by our shared passion and high standards, will enable a smooth integration of our teams,” Lars added.

Wind energy is key for reaching net zero targets globally and the global wind energy market is expanding at a rapid speed. In 2023, a record high 117 GW of new wind power was installed worldwide. According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), wind growth needs to rapidly accelerate, with annual wind installations roughly tripling to at least 320 GW over the course of the decade to meet the COP28 target of tripling renewable energy capacity and steering us back on to the 1.5-degree pathway. By 2050, more than 5000 GW wind capacity is needed to deliver net-zero emissions globally.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!