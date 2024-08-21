SPIE secures Vattenfall framework agreements

SPIE Global Services Energy, an international subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces that its Correll entity, has been awarded two multi-year framework agreements.

Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, wholly owned by the Swedish state, has chosen Correll to carry out cable testing and fault finding for its offshore wind farms in Europe (excl. Germany).

As the first entity to join the newly created ‘Wind Power’ business unit, Correll brings to SPIE Global Services Energy its expertise in electrical engineering for the offshore wind industry, reinforcing the company's strategy of diversifying into renewable energies.

These 2 framework agreements cover all existing and potential new build Vattenfall offshore wind farms in Europe for an initial 5-year period, in relation to the high voltage (HV) submarine cable system, e.g. pinpointing positions of electrical cable faults in a cable by means of suitable cable testing, cable condition monitoring and/or specific cable testing before re-energisation. On these 2 framework agreements, one will cover offshore wind farms in UK and the second one will cover rest of Europe (excl. Germany and UK).

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented: “The award of these contracts firmly positions SPIE as the leading high voltage service provider to the offshore wind industry. Correll has extensive experience in working on many of the most significant offshore wind farms around the world, so the award of 2 multi-year framework agreements from one of the offshore industry giants is a glowing testament to the entire team’s hard work and tenacity.”

Gianluca Pettracia, ‘Wind Power’ Business Unit Director at SPIE Global Services Energy, added: “The award of these frame agreements highlights our strategic shift towards business diversification to the maintenance activities. This move underscores our commitment to optimising operational efficiency and creating long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

