Red Rock Power kicks off construction at Benbrack onshore wind farm

Red Rock Power has commenced construction at Benbrack onshore wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. First generation is anticipated in Spring 2024, with full commercial operation of the 67 MW capacity project expected later that Summer.

Benbrack is the first construction project under Red Rock Power’s management, marking a momentous step forward for the business as it continues to grow its wind portfolio and cement its position in the Scottish industry.

The development has now finalised contracts with Jones Bros for the balance of plant elements of the wind farm following an initial preferred supplier agreement, while Natural Power will oversee activity as Construction Management Service provider. Vestas, the wind farm’s turbine contractor, is expected to start mobilising to site in early 2024.

Jamie Grant, Benbrack’s Project Director, said: “We have been driving towards the start of construction since we acquired Benbrack early last year, so we are excited to get started and be a step closer to generating clean energy. We will be working closely with our key contractors and the local supply chain to deliver the wind farm quickly and with minimum disruption to the local area.”

Guy Madgwick, Red Rock Power’s CEO, added: “As the first wind farm under Red Rock Power’s management to move into construction, Benbrack signifies our continued commitment to the Scottish market and the expansion of our wind business. Onshore wind remains central to our long-term vision – we look forward to seeing Benbrack come to fruition while we consider future opportunities.”

The project has now secured final approval of all consent conditions from Dumfries and Galloway council. Locals can expect regular updates via community councils or the project’s website and are encouraged to share feedback throughout the two-year build.

