Siemens Gamesa seals deal to supply Finland 105 MW wind power

Siemens Gamesa has been chosen by Energiequelle for the first time to deliver wind turbines for the Mikonkeidas wind farm in Finland.

Located in the municipality of Kristiinankaupunki, the 16 SG 6.6-170 wind turbines that will make up the 105 MW project will sit on 145 m towers to best capitalise on the wind conditions in the region. The installation of the wind farm is expected to be carried out 1H24. The companies have also signed a 35-year service agreement covering the maintenance of the wind turbines over this period.

“It is great to begin a new relationship and partnership with Energiequelle, and we will collaborate closely to ensure the success of the Mikonkeidas wind project. Energiequelle has considerable experience of project development in Finland, and it is exciting to see the Siemens Gamesa 5.X wind turbine join their extensive portfolio,” said Clark MacFarlane, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s operations in Northern Europe and the Middle East.

For its part, Michael Raschemann, Managing Director at Energiequelle, said: “We are convinced that Siemens Gamesa is the best suitable partner for our Mikonkeidas wind energy partner, and we are looking forward to a successful co-operation with one of the world’s leading wind energy turbine and service providers.”

Wind energy is growing fast in Finland. According to industry body WindEurope, wind energy accounts for 10% of the country’s electricity, and its objective is for that to increase to at least 27% by 2025, through both onshore and offshore wind. The country aims to be carbon neutral by 2035, much faster than most European nations.

Siemens Gamesa is a major supporter of these targets and is continually working with wind farm developers to deliver wind turbines and service support, that will assist in reaching these goals. Indeed, the company has worked in Finland since 1996 and continues to install leading technology to help meet the country’s energy objectives.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .