Hellenic Energy agrees to US cable supply deal

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has announced its partnership with the Leading Light Wind project, one of the largest offshore wind projects in the US, located over 40 miles off the coast of the New Jersey. Hellenic Cables will supply 65 km of 132 kV inter-array cables, a part of the project’s total inter-array cable needs. Leading Light Wind is developed by lead developer Invenergy and co-developer energyRe.

Leading Light Wind, the only American-led project in the New York Bight lease area, will be able to generate 2400 MW of clean, reliable energy, enough to power up to 1 million homes annually while offsetting 4 million tpy of CO 2 emissions once operational. The delivery of the inter-array cables is planned for 2030, with the production of certain cable components starting immediately at Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art facility in Corinth, Greece. This award highlights Hellenic Cables’ industry leadership in delivering innovative, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the renewable energy sector.

Alexis Alexiou, CEO at Cenergy Holdings, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with Leading Light Wind on this landmark project, which strengthens the US offshore wind supply chain. Our contribution to the Leading Light Wind project underscores Hellenic Cables’ commitment to providing pioneering solutions that support the energy transition and enhance sustainability on a global scale.”

Wes Jacobs, Leading Light Wind Project Director, added: “Leading Light Wind is thrilled to partner with Hellenic Cables to leverage this cutting-edge cable technology. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Leading Light Wind and will enable innovation and efficiency in our project design.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!