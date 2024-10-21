Landinfra plans for three new wind projects

The Swedish company Landinfra Energy has taken the next step in its offshore wind power development by initiating the consultation process for three additional projects: Baltic Edge, Slite, and Sundsvall. These three offshore wind farms are expected to have a total installed capacity of just over 3 GW, with an estimated annual electricity production of approximately 14 TWh. This corresponds to around 10% of Sweden’s current electricity consumption.

Landinfra is now initiating the consultation process for the three projects: Baltic Edge, southeast of Blekinge in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone, Slite in the territorial waters east of Gotland, and Sundsvall in the territorial waters and exclusive economic zone east of Sundsvall. Landinfra has earlier initiated the consultation process for the Falkenberg-Halmstad project in Kattegat.

As part of the consultation process, the formal permitting process for the offshore wind farms will also begin, where Landinfra, in collaboration with authorities and stakeholders, will determine how the development of the projects should proceed. A key aspect will be deciding what investigations and assessments are needed for environmental evaluation and permitting, a process expected to take around three years.

The three offshore wind farms are expected to have a total installed capacity of just over 3 GW and an annual production of about 14 TWh of renewable electricity. This corresponds to around 10% of Sweden’s current electricity consumption. Constructing all three to the currently planned scale would involve an investment of up to SEK 70 billion.

With new electricity production and secured energy supply, unique opportunities are created for both current local industries and the establishment of new electricity-intensive industries in the regions where the projects are based. Additionally, Landinfra is exploring the potential to develop land-based production of hydrogen and electro fuels in connection with its offshore wind projects. This could help local industries and the transport sector phase out fossil fuels, while also creating local jobs.

“Our projects will increase the supply of renewable energy at a competitive cost, driving the green transition and ensuring that industry gets the energy Sweden needs,” said Marcus Landelin, CEO and co-founder of Landinfra.

Offshore wind portfolio in Swedish waters

The three projects are part of a larger portfolio of offshore wind projects that Landinfra is developing. These projects are spread along Sweden’s coastline, including in the North Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Bothnian Sea.

Landinfra aims to bring several of these projects to realisation by around 2030, from both technical and economic perspectives. The company has therefore focused on areas that allow for bottom-fixed foundations, have good grid connection potential, and thus enable competitive electricity production costs.

“By developing projects in different parts of the country, we meet the demand for more renewable electricity from various regions while also increasing the chances that several of our projects will be realised,” added Marcus Landelin.

