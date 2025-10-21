Spinergie extends partnership with Ocean Winds to strengthen fleet analysis

Spinergie has extended its partnership with Ocean Winds for a third consecutive year to strengthen fleet analysis and project benchmarking.

Ocean Winds, the international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has once again renewed its Market Intelligence contract with Spinergie to sharpen its project planning and execution.

With a global portfolio of projects across eight countries, Ocean Winds needs precise intelligence to navigate the challenges facing the offshore wind sector. Rising costs, volatile supply chains, and looming vessel bottlenecks, mean that securing capacity requires advanced vessel intelligence.

Spinergie’s Market Intelligence platform addresses this challenge by providing real-time and historical insight into global installation and maintenance campaigns. With detailed fleet schedules, specifications, and project intelligence, Ocean Winds can identify and secure the right construction vessels well in advance.

The platform equips Ocean Winds to make the best decisions for its 17 secured offshore wind projects. By benchmarking operational metrics such as days per turbine and days per foundation, the company has a clear view of performance relative to industry standards and can plan accordingly. With a stronger understanding of how previous, similar, projects have been managed, Ocean Winds can use lessons from industry learning curves.

Ocean Winds uses Spinergie’s open data architecture to combine Market Intelligence intel with its own internal intel. This helps the company to undertake more personalised, detailed analysis specific to its own projects. Through this integration, Ocean Winds has gained a centralised platform that keeps its internal teams aligned.

Oscar Diaz, Chief EPCI Officer at Ocean Winds, commented: “Spinergie enables us to benchmark our project plans against the broader market. We can more readily identify vessel opportunities and stay a step ahead of the tightening supply chain with reliable availability and performance intelligence. We value Spinergie’s ongoing support and expertise and look forward to continuing this trusted collaboration.”

Fabien Scemama, Head of Client Success at Spinergie, concluded: “There is no room for guesswork in today's offshore wind market. Developers need accurate vessel availability and performance benchmarking that they can rely on to make impactful decisions. Ocean Winds is proving that combining its own expertise and operational data with Market Intelligence is the only way to build projects that can withstand supply chain volatility and deliver without delays.”

