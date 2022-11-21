Vestas extends partnership with wpd with onshore order in Taiwan

Vestas has secured a 21 MW order with wpd AG in Taiwan that includes five V117-4.2 MW turbines with 91.5 m towers in two wind projects.

The order includes a long-term Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the wind farms, to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with our global key account, wpd, in Taiwan,” said Alex Robertson, General Manager of Vestas Taiwan. “We would like to thank wpd for entrusting Vestas with these projects and strengthening our strategic collaboration at local market. Onshore wind is the fastest way to bring new renewable generation capacity online in Taiwan, but more governmental support is needed to accelerate the build out.”

With this order, Vestas’ total onshore installed volume in Taiwan will exceed more than 350 MW of which 130 MW is with wpd, underlining the strong global co-operation with wpd AG as well as Vestas’ commitment to drive the energy transition in Taiwan.

Deliveries are expected to begin 3Q23, while commissioning is planned for 4Q23.

