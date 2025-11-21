RWE modernises wind farm in Lower Saxony

RWE has started to modernise its Calle wind farm in Lower Saxony, Germany.

Three state-of-the-art 5.7-MW turbines, with a total capacity of 17.1 MW, are replacing five turbines built in 2004, which have a combined output of 9 MW. The dismantling of the old installations has already begun. RWE was awarded the repowering contract in the latest onshore wind auction held by the Federal Network Agency. The three new turbines, located in the district of Nienburg in the municipality of Bücken, are scheduled for full commissioning at the end of 2026.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, responded: “Calle clearly demonstrates the potential of modernising older wind farms. The five old turbines are being replaced by three state-of-the-art ones. This will almost double the total capacity and increase electricity generation fivefold. The new turbines will be able to supply the equivalent of around 16 000 households with climate-friendly electricity. The region will also benefit, as we will pay a total of 0.3 cents per KWh generated to the surrounding municipalities, including the 0.1 cents stipulated by the Lower Saxony Participation Act. This could generate annual revenues of up to €150 000.”

In its dismantling and newbuild activities alike, RWE is committed to sustainability throughout the entire process. For example, at the Calle wind farm, the concrete from the old foundations is being reused to build access roads to the new wind farm. One of the former towers is being re-erected at another wind farm, while the remaining components are being properly recycled. Although not necessary for the new development, RWE is voluntarily continuing its compensatory measures from the existing park, such as orchards, hedgerows, and natural woodland areas. Additionally, RWE is planning further initiatives to promote biodiversity in close co-operation with the landowners, such as the creation of flowering strips.

The use of onshore wind energy plays a crucial role in the energy transition and is one of the main pillars in the expansion of renewable energies. RWE is currently constructing wind farms in its domestic market, with a planned total capacity of 167 MW, and already has 737 MW in operation. To ensure a strong presence in the locally driven wind and solar business, RWE is represented across Germany by nine regional offices, in addition to its headquarters in Essen.

