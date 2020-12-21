Statkraft to construct two new Irish wind farms

Statkraft has decided to construct Cloghan and Taghart wind farms in Ireland. In addition, the company has agreed to sell the wind farms to Greencoat Renewables PLC while retaining responsibility for the construction and the long-term operation and management, in line with Statkraft’s strategy to build, sell, operate and trade power.

Cloghan (37.8 MW) is located in County Offaly and Taghart (25.2 MW) in County Cavan in Ireland. Construction will commence early 2021. Statkraft will manage the construction of both wind farms and will provide operational management services for the wind farms in the operations phase. The ownership of the assets will be transferred to Greencoat Renewables PLC when they become operational in 2022. The total value of the project, including construction costs, is €123 million.

Statkraft secured 15-year fixed price contracts for the two wind projects and two solar projects in Ireland’s first competitive auction under the Government’s new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS-1) earlier in 2020.

With 4000 employees in 17 countries, Statkraft is one of Europe’s largest generators of renewable energy. The group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, as well as being a global player in trading energy and the roll out of EV charging networks. In Ireland, Statkraft develops, owns and operates renewable production facilities, having already constructed its first wind and battery projects in 2019. Employing almost 60 people in Ireland, the company is involved in the trading and origination of power from its own projects and those of third parties.

The company’s global ambition is to become a major wind and solar developer, aiming at an installed?capacity of 6 GW wind and 2 GW solar by 2025. This includes an ambitious pipeline of projects in Ireland.

