Vattenfall to provide services for Swedish wind farm

Vattenfall will provide balancing services and market access for the Markbygden Phase II North (Markbygden) wind farm located in the municipality of Piteå in northern Sweden, for a period of several years.

The wind farm, owned by wind turbine manufacturer, Enercon, and Energy Infrastructure Partners AG, will have an installed capacity of 253 MW, an estimated production of approximately 650 GWh/yr, and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 3Q2021.

The wind farm will consist of 63 turbines provided by Enercon, from its new E-138 EP3 series. Enercon will further provide comprehensive operation and management services. When fully operational, the wind farm will generate enough power to provide more than 66 000 Swedish households with electricity.

In 2020, investors advised by Swiss collective asset manager, Energy Infrastructure Partners AG, signed an agreement to acquire up to 85% stake in the wind farm from Enercon, the company behind the project’s development and operation.