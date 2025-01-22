AFRY provides technical consultancy for Iceland’s first large scale wind farm

Landsvirkjun, Iceland’s state-owned energy company, has selected AFRY as its trusted technical partner to provide owner’s engineering services for the construction of Búrfell wind farm in Iceland. The project will be the first utility scale wind power project in the country.

Landsvirkjun is expanding Iceland's energy production capacity with its first wind power project in Búrfell, southern Iceland. The wind farm, featuring 28 turbines with a combined capacity of 120 MW, will leverage the existing infrastructure of the Búrfell hydropower plant to minimise environmental impact and construction costs.

Since the project’s inception in 2023, AFRY has played an instrumental role in supporting Landsvirkjun with comprehensive technical advisory services. This includes designing the wind farm layout with preliminary civil and electrical design, conducting energy yield assessments and the overseeing procurement tender process, which culminated in the selection of Enercon as the wind turbine supplier.

As the project transitions into the construction phase, Landsvirkjun has con-firmed AFRY as its trusted technical partner, serving as the owner’s engineer. AFRY will continue to support with the wind farm design by co-ordinating and reviewing the balance of plant (BoP) detailed design. Working closely with local Icelandic firms, AFRY will ensure seamless coordination throughout the process.

The project began construction in autumn 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027.

Hörður Arnarson, CEO of Landsvirkjun, commented: “Developing Iceland's first utility scale wind farm carries significant responsibility. AFRY has proven to be an invaluable partner in the early stages of this project. Wind energy is set to become the third pillar of Iceland's energy system, complementing the existing strengths of hydropower and geothermal energy. Landsvirkjun looks forward to continuing its fruitful collaboration with AFRY as the project moves forward.”

Jonathan Sistonen, Head of Wind & Solar, North and West Europe at AFRY, stated: “After two years of close collaboration with Landsvirkjun, we are pleased to move ahead with the next steps of this important project for Iceland. With AFRY’s strong presence in the Nordic region and over 30 years of experience in wind power, we are proud to contribute to the development of Iceland’s wind energy and support with accelerating their renewable energy transition.”

