BayWa r.e. acquires onshore wind farm in the UK

BayWa r.e. increases its onshore wind pipeline in the UK with the acquisition of the High Constellation wind farm from Blue Energy.

The proposed 10 turbine wind farm is located on the Kintyre peninsula, roughly 20 km south of Tarbert and 30 km north of Campbeltown, Scotland. Once installed, it will have a capacity of approximately 50 MW.

Blue Energy will continue to support BayWa r.e. in the development process and ensure an effective handover of the project.

Simon Foy, Commercial Director at Blue Energy, added: “We’re very pleased about this first successful collaboration with BayWa r.e. and look forward to establishing an ongoing relationship with their team. We are currently exploring possibilities for future collaboration on other large-scale wind farms in Scotland.”

In November 2021, Glasgow will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which has already been described by US Climate Envoy, John Kerry, as the “last best chance” the world has for tackling the climate crisis.

“BayWa r.e. is fully committed to helping to drive forward the growth of renewables in the UK and Ireland” added Gordon MacDougall, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. UK Limited. “To date, we have developed projects in the UK, with an installed capacity of 685 MW, and manage over 2400 MW of wind and solar capacity, all helping to contribute to the UK government's commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. But we must now see the renewable transition move forward at a much greater pace if we are to stand any chance of averting the most catastrophic effects of climate change.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.