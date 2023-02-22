AFRY awarded owner’s engineering services for a wind farm in Vietnam

LIG-Huong Hoa 1 Joint Stock Company has awarded AFRY an owner’s engineering service assignment for Huong Hoa 1, a large scale wind farm project in Vietnam.

LIG-Huong Hoa 1 Joint Stock Company is a project company owned by B.Grimm Renewable Power 1 Limited, a wholly own subsidiary of B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited from Thailand, one of South East Asia’s largest private power producers, and Truong Thanh Energy and Real Estate JSC from Vietnam.

Huong Hoa 1 is an onshore wind power project with a capacity of 48 MW located in the Quang Tri province in Vietnam. The wind farm will consist of eight wind turbines of 6 MW capacity each, new 220 kV substation and a 5 km overhead transmission line to connect the wind farm to the national grid.

AFRY’s assignment includes support in project management, design review, and monitoring of construction and commissioning of the complete project.

“We are honoured to have the owner’s engineering role in this new wind farm project in Vietnam. Considering AFRY’s track record of more than 250 wind power projects in over 60 countries, with 30 GW of wind power capacity globally and 10 GW in Asia, we are confident that we can add value to projects like this. We also see this as a valuable project in the clean energy transition,” said Petteri Härkki, AFRY’s Regional Director for Asia.

