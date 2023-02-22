Heerema Marine Contractors awards contract to F.lli Righini

F.lli Righini was recently selected by Heerema Marine Contractors for the supply of an innovative Monopile Lifting and Upending Tool that will be delivered in 2024.

The scope of work includes engineering, fabrication, and testing of this tailor-made equipment that will be employed by Heerema Marine Contractors to install two major offshore wind farms in Europe and in the US.

Compared to the current market offer, the tool presents various innovative features. They include a special interchangeable system to lift and upend both Flanged and unflanged monopiles and a rotation system for the monopile itself. These aspects are particularly useful because they allow Heerema Marine Contractors to operate the same multi-purpose tool for various projects therefore saving time and costs.

This multi-purpose tool can be used for the upending and lifting of monopiles with top diameter up to 8 m and weight up to 1580 t. However, another feature of this interchangeable system is that the tool is suitable for piles of various diameters and weights and can be designed according to the clients requirements for different installations.

