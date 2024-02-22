PGE and Ørsted finalised all agreements for fleet to install wind turbines at Baltica 2 project

PGE Group and Ørsted have contracted vessels to install the second part of the wind turbines for the Baltica 2 project, one of two phases of the Baltica offshore wind farm.

The installation of wind turbines for Baltica 2 was divided into two phases, and the contractor for each phase was selected by separate tenders. The second batch of turbines will be installed by Cadeler, and with this agreement PGE and Ørsted finalised the contracts for the installation of the turbines. In early January, the contract for the installation of the first batch of turbines was awarded to Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

Cadeler is a leading global contractor for the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of offshore wind farms. Originally from Denmark, the company has specialised in the installation of turbines for offshore for more than 15 years.

PGE and Ørsted have already contracted all the necessary components for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, as well as signed contracts for the installation of foundations, turbines and cables. The partners also selected the general contractor for the onshore connection infrastructure. They already obtained all the necessary construction permits. The last step before the construction begins will be the final investment decision (FID).

Baltica 2 is one of two stages of the Baltica offshore wind farm – next to Baltica 3. PGE and Ørsted plan to deliver Baltica 2 of 1.5 GW capacity by the end of 2027 and Baltica 3 of 1 GW capacity by 2030. The project is subject to final investment decision. Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 will create the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm of 2.5 GW total capacity. It will contribute significantly to Poland’s green energy transition, delivering clean energy for nearly 4 million households in Poland.

