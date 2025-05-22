FairWind receives Vestas accreditation for Wind Turbine Safety Rules

FairWind, provider of solutions for the installation and service of onshore and off-shore wind turbines, has received verification for its Wind Turbine Safety Rules (WTSR) from major OEM Vestas.

Developed by industry body SafetyOn, led by wind farm owners and operators, WTSR is an industry standard to check and test the competence of technicians in relation to safety systems which is conducted prior to their mobilisation to site.

As SafetyOn members, FairWind has developed its WTSR procedures in line with the SafetyOn guidance to nominate competent technicians (CTs) or authorised technicians (ATs). Individuals identified as ATs are interviewed by a panel to test their knowledge against a range of scenarios on turbine safety.

René Damgaard, Regional Director of UK and Ireland (UKIE) at FairWind, commented: “The audit process carried out by Vestas has verified our WTSR procedures and confirmed that we can take on the assessment responsibility directly. This is positive news as it removes the need for the OEM to undertake the candidate assessments and reduces management burden on the client. With our own WTSR in place, we can speed up the process of assigning technicians to site.

“Although WTSR has primarily been implemented for onshore wind farms in the UK, we have had requests for compliance from clients outside the region and see the potential for it to expand both internationally and for offshore.

“The UK and Ireland are key growth areas for FairWind, and gaining this verification reinforces our ambitions to expand in this market. We see strong opportunities for our offshore pre-assembly and service capabilities and have created our new UKIE region to develop this further, as well as providing enhanced support to our customers in the region.”

FairWind opened its first UK office in Aberdeen in late 2024, choosing the city for its base to aid its growth with the skills and expertise available from the oil and gas industry. Aberdeen is also the planned home for Great British Energy, positioning it at the heart of the UK’s energy transition.

