RES submits wind farm planning application

A planning application for the 11-turbine Mullaghclogher wind farm, located approximately 4 km northeast of Plumbridge, Co. Tyrone, has now been validated by Strategic Planning Directorate Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Submitted by renewable energy company RES who have a base in Larne, County Antrim, the proposed 66 MW Mullaghclogher wind farm would be capable of generating clean, low-cost electricity for around 80 000 homes. The wind farm would also save 118 000 tpy of carbon, compared to equivalent fossil fuel generation.

Ellen Cross, Development Project Manager at RES, said: “In 2023, wind energy across Northern Ireland cut spending on polluting gas by over £240 million. That’s a carbon emission saving of around 920 000 t which demonstrates the importance of increasing the amount of clean renewable electricity across the country.”

If consented, Mullaghclogher could also deliver significant economic benefit to the local area and the wider Northern Irish economy. The proposed wind farm has the potential to deliver approximately £3.3 million into the local area in the form of jobs, employment, and the use of local services. In total some £35 million is estimated to be injected into the wider Northern Irish economy during the construction phase with a further approximate £28 million paid in business rates during the project’s operational lifetime, supporting both local and regional services in Northern Ireland.

Ellen continued: “At RES, we have a strong track-record of working closely with the local supply chain around our projects and maximising inward investment opportunities wherever possible. The construction of the 25 MW Castlecraig wind farm, near Drumquin, provided employment for around 50 local people and inject-ed over £3 million of inward investment in the immediate area alone, delivering significant local economic benefits which we also hope to realise at Mullaghclogher, if consented.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.