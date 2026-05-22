RWE starts construction of 42 MW onshore wind farm in Italy

RWE has started construction of the Serra Giannina onshore wind farm, which is located in the municipality of Potenza, in the Basilicata region of Italy.

The project, which was awarded in 2025’s FER-X auction, will have an installed capacity of 42 MW. Six wind turbines, each with a capacity of 7 MW, will be capable of supplying enough electricity to power around 39 000 Italian homes from 2027 onwards.

In addition to Serra Giannina, RWE is constructing three other major onshore wind farms in Italy: Serra Palino (47 MW) in Apulia, Venusia (45 MW) in Basilicata, and the Alas wind farm (66 MW) in Sardinia.

Sopna Sury, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, added: “Thanks to Serra Giannina we now have 200 MW of onshore wind capacity under construction across Italy. This is impressive and underlines our intention to grow further in Italy and support the country’s energy transition. Onshore wind is one of the most cost-competitive energy sources and an important pillar to shape a resilient energy system.”

RWE is a key player in the Italian renewables market. The company adopts an integrated project approach that covers the development, construction, operation, and marketing of onshore wind farms and solar plants. RWE currently operates 17 onshore wind farms and one solar plant in Italy, with a combined installed capacity of 589 MW – enough to supply over 500 000 Italian households. In addition to the onshore wind farms, RWE is currently constructing various solar projects across Italy.

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