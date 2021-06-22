TTR Energy has placed a 122 MW order for the Sud Marne wind park, to be located in Marne department, France. The contract includes the transport, supply and installation of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, some of which to be delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.
Turbine delivery is planned by 2Q2022 and commissioning is scheduled for 4Q2022.
Vestas installed its first turbine in France in 1991. Since then, the company has installed over 5.8 GW of wind capacity and over 2300 wind turbines. These numbers position the company as a main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in France, with a 30% cumulative market share.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue
The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/22062021/vestas-receives-turbine-order-from-ttr-energy/