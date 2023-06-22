Enel commences operation of Alta Farms wind farm

Enel North America has begun operations of the 200-MW Alta Farms wind farm in DeWitt County, Illinois. The project supports Meta’s DeKalb Data Center through a 125 MW long-term power purchase agreement.

“Enel continues to capitalise on strong corporate demand for renewables and policy tailwinds to install new wind, solar and storage capacity across the US and Canada. We’re glad to support one of America’s leading buyers of clean power in their ongoing efforts to power their operations sustainably. Enel’s mature and growing renewables portfolio, along with our suite of clean energy solutions like EV charging and demand response, make us the go-to partner for major brands with big ambitions for sustainability,” saod Paolo Romanacci, Head of Enel North America’s renewable energy business, Enel Green Power.

“We are excited to partner with Enel to bring this new wind energy to the grid in support of our operations in Illinois. This new wind project will help us continue to meet our goal of supporting our growing global operations with new renewable energy including our data centre in DeKalb,” added Urvi Parekh, Head of renewable energy at Meta.

Alta Farms also supports the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) with a 75 MW long-term power purchase agreement.

“IMPA’s ongoing commitment to providing a low-cost, reliable, and environmentally-responsible power supply to our 61 member communities is our highest priority. The output from Alta Farms enables us to expand our diverse power supply portfolio to include wind energy while economically meeting the growing power needs of our member communities,” concluded Jack Alvey, President and CEO of IMPA.

Enel began construction at Alta Farms in 2021. Representing an investment of over US$345 million, the project created over 275 jobs during construction and will employ around 12 – 15 full-time workers for long-term operations and maintenance. Over its lifetime, Alta Farms is expected to generate over US$44 million in local property tax revenue and over $50 million in lease payments to landowners.

