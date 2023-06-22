Jan De Nul completes project for TenneT with installation of second marine cable for West Alpha

Jan De Nul Group and LS Cable and System have completed the installation of four export cables with a combined length of 210 km. These export cables connect the offshore stations of the future wind farms, Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha, to the mainland. To protect the cables, the installation included the end-to-end burial of up to eight metres depth for the 210 km of cable from the beach to the connection with the offshore stations.

Cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton, multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant, and a remotely-controlled cable burying vehicle of the consortium, have completed the installation of the second marine cable for the offshore wind farm West Alpha. In recent weeks, more than 60 km of cable was laid and buried in the seabed between Heemskerk beach and the 'socket' that grid operator TenneT is having built at sea.

“With the installation of the sea cables for the wind farms Noord and West Alpha, the contractor delivered within the envisaged schedule. After the summer, we will have the ready-made superstructure (topside) installed on the undercarriage, after which we can test the cable connections," said Thijs de Hamer, Project Manager at TenneT.

“We at Jan De Nul are very proud to deliver this project on schedule together with our partner LS Cable and System. After the successful completion of all works on and in front of the beach last year within one summer season, this year we are delivering the remaining part of the export cables for the Hollandse Kust (West Alpha) project within the targeted schedule. Now that all cables are safely buried at depth, the wind farms can be connected and the Netherlands can be supplied with additional green power,” added Glenn Severs, Offshore Construction Manager at Jan De Nul Group.