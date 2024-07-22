50Hertz, Siemens Energy, and Dragados Offshore conclude contract for converter system

50Hertz has commissioned a consortium consisting of Siemens Energy and Dragados Offshore with the construction of a converter system. It consists of an offshore converter for the North Sea grid connection project LanWin3 and an onshore converter. The so-called EPCI contract includes all engineering services, the procurement of the necessary components, as well as the construction, transportation, and installation of the systems at sea and on land.

The high-tech components for the converter will be manufactured exclusively at European production sites, with the offshore platform being built at Dragados Offshore yard in southern Spain. The converters will be configured in accordance with the 2 GW standard agreed by the transmission system operators (TSOs) TenneT, Amprion, and 50Hertz. The contract is worth around €2.9 billion. The contracting parties have agreed not to disclose further details.

The LanWin3 offshore grid connection will connect an offshore wind farm in the North Sea to the mainland. The corresponding wind farm area has been purchased at auction by BP and is designated with a capacity of 2000 MW. It is located around 120 km northwest of Helgoland within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). From there, a sea and land cable will run over 200 km long to the grid connection point in the Heide area in North Friesland. On the land side, the offshore grid connection systems LanWin3 (50Hertz) and LanWin2 (TenneT) will be connected there to the NordOstLink, a new high-performance high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line to be built in the direction of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The onshore counterpart to the offshore converter is to be built near Schwerin in order to convert the direct current into alternating current. Both the offshore grid connections and the HVDC will have a voltage level of 525 kV to be able to transport large amounts of electricity with low losses.

