Nordex launches 5 MW model for US market

The Nordex Group is expanding its product portfolio in the 5 MW segment and is launching a turbine variant of the proven Delta4000 platform, which is specially tailored to the requirements of the US market.

The N169/5.X has a rotor diameter of 169 m and a power rating up to 5.5 megawatts. As common with Nordex turbines there will be a range of US optimised towers available. The N169/5.X is particularly suitable for wind regions in the USA without intense turbulence and with low to medium wind speeds.

“Expanding our activities in North America is a key element of our strategy. The N169/5.X is one of the largest and most efficient turbines for the US market, developed to support our growth targets in this region,” explained José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “Once again, we have followed our proven approach of an evolutionary product strategy by using proven components of our 5 MW class to develop a turbine variant that significantly increases yield, especially in projects with limited grid capacity, through an optimized capacity factor."

: "With this new US turbine, we are well positioned to benefit from the expected growth of the US market. We already have our N163 and N175 variants offering for land constrained and some grid constrained sites in multiple configurations. The N169/5.X will allow us to address additional customer needs in grid constrained sites,” added Manav Sharma, CEO of the Nordex Group's North America division.

The Nordex local supply chain already in place ensures that local content requirements are met to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Main components such as nacelles, drive trains and hubs are to be manufactured in the US. The Nordex Group will manufacture the N169/5.X as well as the N163 turbine for the US market in its facility in West Branch, Iowa. Production of the N169/5.X is scheduled to start in 2026.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!